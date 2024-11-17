In Week 12 of the college football season, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley reported there was a flu outbreak within the Trojans, making for a potential health scare before their game against Nebraska on Saturday, per Jack Smith of KXSC Sports.

With numerous players on USC reporting flu-like symptoms, the Trojans' staff was worried about whether their star running back Woody Marks would be available for their matchup against Nebraska.

Marks, a transfer from Mississippi State, has been the bright spot of a 5-5 USC team that's struggled in the 2024 season. Missing him against Nebraska would've made for a more difficult battle.

Thankfully for the Trojans, Marks was seemingly healthy enough to play, ripping off 146 rushing yards on 19 attempts and surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his college football career.

Not only was Marks healthy enough to play this week, but he had his best-rushing performance of the season. Before this game against Nebraska, Marks' season-high in rushing yards was 134 yards, a feat he reached against Minnesota in a 24-17 loss.

In his 45 games with Mississippi State before transferring to USC, Marks rushed for a total of 1,883 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, adding 1,225 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

This season, in just 10 games with USC, Marks has totaled 878 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. As a receiver, he's added 270 yards on 37 receptions, leading the team in catches.

Even with Marks rushing for well over 100 yards, USC squeaked away with a narrow victory this week, beating Nebraska 28-20 on a Jayden Maiava rushing touchdown with just under three minutes remaining.

The USC Trojans hit the road next week, traveling to Pasadena, CA, to face off against the 4-6 UCLA Bruins. Following USC's win on Saturday, they look to make it back-to-back wins for the second time this season.

With the new 12-team College Football Playoff format, USC's football program is hopeful for a miracle, however, it doesn't appear that Riley's Trojans will be included due to their up-and-down season thus far.

USC football schedule after win vs. Nebraska

USC has just two games remaining on their schedule as they end the regular season against a red-hot Notre Dame team that's poised to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

While USC seemed to have avoided a health scare amid this week's flu outbreak, they might also avoid playoff contention in 2024 without some sort of miracle.