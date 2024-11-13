ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been struggling recently. Nebraska was on bye last week, but they have lost three straight games, with their last one coming against UCLA. USC has lost four of its last five games, with its last loss coming against Washington before its bye last week. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Nebraska-USC prediction and pick.

Nebraska-USC Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams are meeting for the first time this week as conference foes. They last played 10 years ago in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. USC won a close game, 45-42, to cap off their season. This game on Saturday marks a new era for both teams.

Overall Series: USC leads (4-0-1)

Here are the Nebraska-USC College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nebraska-USC Odds

Nebraska: +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +265

USC: -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. USC

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska's offense has struggled this season. The offense is averaging 354.1 total yards and then 23.6 points per game. The key to the offense is Dylan Raiola, who is the quarterback. He has 1,921 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 64.7% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced, but Isaiah Neyor leads the way. He has 408 yards and five touchdowns on 25 receptions. The running game has also been inconsistent. Dante Dowdell leads the way for the Cornhuskers in the backfield. He has 471 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 112 carries. This offense has struggled and is the biggest reason the Cornhuskers have been struggling recently.

Nebraska's defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 308.1 yards and 19.1 points per game. They are solid against both the pass and the run. They allow 205.6 yards through the air and 102.6 yards on the ground. This defense has a big challenge against the USC offense, especially with the Trojans most likely playing Jayden Maiava at quarterback. This defense will have issues because the USC offense has been able to score. This game will be the biggest difference for the Cornhuskers because this defense has a lot of talent and can carry them when needed.

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

USC's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 437.8 total yards and then 30.6 points per game. The key to this offense is the quarterback, and Lincoln Riley is benching Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava. He has barely played this season but was huge for UNLV last year. He had 3,085 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 63.5% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part, but Makai Lemon leads the way. He has 448 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions. The running game has been solid, too, with Woody Marks leading with 878 yards and nine touchdowns on 155 carries. This offense has a lot of talent, but they have been inconsistent and have not lived up to the promise of their potential.

USC's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 370.8 yards and 22.2 points per game. They have struggled against both the pass and the run. They allow 237.3 yards through the air and 133.4 yards per game on the ground. This game will be interesting because the Nebraska offense has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. This will be a huge factor because the Cornhuskers have been inconsistent, and the Trojans can make a statement in this game.

Final Nebraska-USC Prediction & Pick

The Cornhuskers and the Trojans have been inconsistent this season. They are both hoping to make a bowl game. Nebraska has the defense to keep things close, and the offense should look better. However, USC should win. Jayden Maiava is the difference under center and should help USC win this game. Nebraska covers, but the Trojans win at home in the Coliseum.

Final Nebraska-USC Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +8.5 (-105)