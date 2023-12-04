USC football head coach Lincoln Riley recently chimed in on possibly adding a quarterback from the transfer portal.

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley has a simple four-word stance on possibly adding a quarterback from the transfer portal.

“Asked about bringing in a transfer portal QB: ‘We're looking at it,' Lincoln Riley said. #USC,” The Athletic's Antonio Morales tweeted on Monday.

Quarterback Caleb Williams will most likely skip his senior season with USC football and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Will Lincoln Riley tap Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson to start next season? That seems like a remote possibility because of their inexperience.

That's where the transfer portal comes into play for USC football. Lincoln Riley reportedly flew to Manhattan, KS to size up quarterback Will Howard several days ago. Howard just concluded his fourth season with Kansas State football and entered the transfer portal recently.

Will Howard had a breakout junior season with Kansas State football last year. He racked up 4,276 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Howard is a dual-threat signal caller who ran for 12 touchdowns as a junior.

If Lincoln Riley wants Will Howard to succeed Caleb Williams as USC football's next starting quarterback, he'd better act fast. Other programs such as Miami, Nebraska, and Wisconsin have reportedly expressed interest in Howard's services.

Another quarterback worth eyeing is former Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord. He, too, entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Kyle McCord finished his junior season at Columbus, OH with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and six picks. Ohio State football finished with an 11-1 win-loss record and missed out on the CFP just recently.

Who will become Lincoln Riley's starting signal caller in 2024?

It seems there's a strong chance Lincoln Riley will sign a quarterback from the transfer portal. His recent visit with Will Howard seems like a dead giveaway.

Now the bigger question looms: who will become USC football's starting signal caller in 2024? Stay tuned, folks.