By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

USC football will have a 5-star quarterback joining the program in 2023 in the form of California native Malachi Nelson, who is expected to be a star at the next level. Playing time might be tough to come by behind star signal-caller Caleb Williams though, who lit up the college football world this season after transferring from Oklahoma, following head coach Lincoln Riley to Southern California. Nelson revealed this week that he’s already built a strong relationship with Williams and looks forward to learning from the QB.

Via On3 Sports:

“There’s not a lot of quarterbacks I’d be okay sitting behind, but he’s definitely one of them,” Malachi Nelson said. “We have a really good relationship, and I’ve known him for a while. He’s got a really good family, and he’s been a big help for me. And his parents for my parents as well with the recruiting process.

… I’m excited to learn from him, be a sponge, learn how he operates in certain situations and add them to my game.”

Williams threw for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four picks this season for the Trojans while completing 66% of his passes en route to winning the Heisman. He also had 10 rushing scores, serving as a true dual-threat quarterback. With Williams expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft and be a top pick, Malachi Nelson will get his chance to shine once Williams departs. But for now, he’ll take this as an opportunity to learn as much as humanly possible from a player who is expected to be a surefire star at the next level.