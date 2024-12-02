USC football quarterback Miller Moss has decided to test the waters of the college football transfer portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“USC quarterback Miller Moss is entering the NCAA Transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Moss started 10 games at USC and has thrown for 3,469 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career. He has one year of eligibility remaining,” posted Thamel on X (formerly Twitter).

Miller Moss bids USC football, Trojans Nation goodbye

In a heartfelt message Moss posted on social media on Monday morning, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him along the way during his time with USC football and at the university.

“Being a USC Trojan was a lifelong dream of mine,” Moss wrote in what stands as his farewell letter to the school.

“Putting on the cardinal and gold and competing on behalf of my teammates and school is something I will forever take pride in. I poured everything I have into this – body, heart, mind, and soul – and am humbled by and proud of what my teammates and I accomplished, and fought tooth and nail for.”

Moss also thanked USC football's coaching staff.

“I could not be more grateful for the support from my coaches,” Moss continued. “The guidance that I have received will last me far beyond my days of playing football. To Gavin Morris, Bennie Wylie, Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury; your mentorship has been and will continue to be invaluable.”

Moss closed out his letter with the following words: “Looking towards the future, I'm unwaveringly committed to becoming an even better quarterback and leader, and to achieving this at the next level. In order to realize these goals, I am entering the transfer portal as a graduate student. Thank you.”

Moss was the original 2024 starter for USC football but that role was given to UNLV Rebels transfer Jayden Maiava, who started under center in the Trojans' final three games of the regular season.

Moss, who has a year of college eligibility left, concludes his four-year stay with USC with 3,469 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In his final year with the Trojans, he passed for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 64.4 percent completion rate.