Even with a legendary collegiate career, former USC football running back Reggie Bush wants to become a head coach. After talking with Sacramento State about filling that position, it ignited a passion he didn't know that he had. He desired to be the next head coach for Sacramento State.

That program also talked to Michael Vick, who recently became the head coach at Norfolk State. Despite having no coaching experience, Bush could join himself with guys like Deion Sanders (Colorado) and Eddie George (Tennessee State) who are current head coaches.

After Bush reacted to getting his Heisman Trophy back, it's clear that he's turned the page. Now, he's all about pouring into the next generation of players.

“I would love to come back and be the head coach of USC at some point and help lead USC to a national championship,” Bush said via The Sporting Tribune. “Lately, man, I've just been having this urge inside of me to get out and coach because it's in me. And it's been something I've been thinking about a lot and talking to people about.”

Reggie Bush as a head coach would make a difference in USC football

Having a former player be the head coach would put pressure on the program. Ultimately, it would put pressure on him. After all, USC football won back-to-back national championships while Bush was there. His freshman and sophomore seasons were capped off with championships.

Since then, the Trojans haven't been to the CFP. The last time they were in postseason play was when they won the 2004 championship. With Bush being a part of those teams, that's the standard. Even with head coach Lincoln Riley taking over, they haven't found those winning ways since Pete Carroll left the university and headed to the NFL.

If an opportunity were to arrive for Bush, he's confident. He also detailed his process, as well as his passion for the Trojans head coaching job.

“I spoke to some people over at Sacramento State for the head coaching job when that came up,” Bush said. “I spoke to some people over there about coaching and it's something that I want to do. In the same way Kirby Smart, a former player from Georgia, came back to coach his team to a title, I would love to do that as well at USC.

I think that'd be a tremendous story, a tremendous comeback story. I think I have what it takes, I have the passion. And a lot of these kids grew up watching our era and watching our teams.”

After Bush had a lawsuit with USC football and the Pac-12, that story might be over, and a new chapter might begin if a coaching, or head coaching opportunity arises for the Heisman Trophy winner.