More than a year ago, USC football made plans to retire Reggie Bush's number. Now, finally, a year later, the Trojans' former star running back had his retired No. 5 on display at LA Memorial Coliseum. In addition, Caleb Williams had his No. 13 jersey retired by USC football at the same time. Previously, Bush insisted he would not be involved with USC football until he had his Heisman returned. With his Heisman back in his possession, the two-time national champion is expected to lead the team out of the tunnel before a game this season, although no official date has been set.

Bush is still pursuing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA and seeks to hold the organization “accountable for maliciously attacking” his character. The 2005 Heisman Trophy winner was stripped of the award in 2010 after an NCAA investigation alleged he had received benefits and payments while at USC.

In celebrating Williams' jersey retirement and the return of Bush, USC football athletic director Jen Cohen shared her warm regards on X.

“Home of the Heismans! More Heisman Trophy winners than any other university. Let's go #5 and #13… Can't wait to celebrate you.”

After the NCAA instituted its name, image and likeness policy, there was a grassroots effort to overturn that decision. Bush received his Heisman back on April 24.

Rebuilding Reggie Bush's USC football legacy

It's been a long time coming for Bush to get back in the good graces of the Heisman Trophy committee and the Trojans, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family,” Bush said. “I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization.”

With the return of his Heisman Trophy, USC football brought his trophy back into the annals of college football, per Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, via the Associated Press.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” said Comerford. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

In 2005, Bush was a force for the Trojans, accumulating more than 2,200 yards from scrimmage for 18 touchdowns. He also returned kicks and punts, adding another 600+ return yards and one punt return touchdown. He set the USC freshman record with 1,331 all-purpose yards in 2003.

Bush had a long career in the NFL but never lived up to the high bar he set while with the Trojans. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. During his five-year stint in New Orleans, he won Super Bowl XLIV with them. Over an 11-year career, Bush finished with 5,490 rushing yards for 36 touchdowns. He caught 477 passes for 3,598 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.