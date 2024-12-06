USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson, who delivered one of the most electrifying moments of the 2024 college football season with a one-handed catch against LSU, announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. The announcement, made on Hudson’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon, signals the end of his time with the Trojans and the beginning of a new chapter in his football journey.

“With that, after much reflection, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. This decision is not made lightly, but I am confident that God has an exciting plan for me in this next chapter. I step forward with gratitude for my time at USC and anticipation for what lies ahead. Thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the love. Fight On Forever! Kyron Hudson #10.” via Hudson's X, formerly Twitter, page.

Hudson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout, became a reliable target in USC’s passing game during the 2024 season. He tallied 38 receptions for 462 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his ability to make critical plays in high-pressure moments. The one-handed grab against LSU cemented his reputation as a playmaker and earned widespread recognition as one of the year's best catches.

In 2023, Hudson recorded 17 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns, making steady contributions to the Trojans’ offense. Over the course of his collegiate career, Hudson demonstrated his potential as a consistent and athletic receiver. Hudson’s football journey began at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, one of the nation’s premier high school football programs.

During his junior season, Hudson was named All-CIF Division I and All-Trinity League first team after catching 59 passes for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns. His performance at Mater Dei earned him a four-star rating and the No. 44 wide receiver ranking in the 2021 recruiting class, according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

Hudson’s announcement opens the door to numerous opportunities as he explores his final year of eligibility. With his size, experience, and proven ability to perform on a big stage, Hudson is expected to draw significant interest from programs looking to bolster their receiving corps. As he steps away from USC, Hudson leaves behind a legacy of thrilling moments and unforgettable plays.

While Hudson’s departure is a loss for the Trojans, his journey is far from over. Wherever he lands, the former Mater Dei standout and USC playmaker is poised to make an impact. For USC fans, Hudson’s message summed it up best: Fight On Forever!