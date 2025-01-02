The transfer portal decisions of USC football's Zachariah and Zion Branch have stretched into 2025. Following visits to Georgia and Arizona State, the former Trojans could choose their next program sooner rather than later.

“Sources: Zachariah and Zion Branch are headed to Miami on an official visit. They’ve already visited Georgia and Arizona State,” per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

While the decision process has been a daunting one for Zachariah and Zion, they are serious about joining the same program for next season.

How the former USC football players fit for Miami

The addition of both players would bring a much-needed boost for Miami football. Zachariah could become the Hurricanes' top offensive weapon, after the program just lost their best four wide receivers from last season. The sophomore pass catcher hauled in 47 receptions for 503 yards and one touchdown for USC in 2024. He's pegged as the No. 4 overall player in the portal and No. 2 wide receiver by 247Sports, via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Zion would offer significant depth for Miami's secondary. The sophomore safety recorded 15 solo tackles, three pass deflections and one sack last year for the Trojans. The Hurricanes have just one incoming commit at safety for 2025, and gained one safety transfer in Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser.