Johnny Manziel has been a big topic of discussion around the sports world as his Netflix documentary, ‘Untold: Johnny Football', was released earlier this week. The documentary went in depth about what happened behind the scenes during Johnny Manziel's time with Texas A&M football, the Cleveland Browns and after his football career. After watching the documentary, one Twitter user posed a question surrounding the fact that Manziel got to keep his Heisman after violating NCAA protocol, but USC football star Reggie Bush didn't. Manziel noticed the tweet and gave it a response.

The tweet that Johnny Manziel responded to read: “I'm watching Johnny Manziel Untold. I'm confused by something. Manziel is on Netflix with his best friend talking about all the illegal stuff they were doing. What's the difference between the stuff he's doing and keeping his heisman and Reggie Bush getting stripped of his?”

It's a good question. Another matter that Manziel discussed on the documentary was his hatred for the NCAA, and that seemed apparent in his response to this user's question.

“There is nothing I want to see more than for Reggie to get his Heisman back,” Manziel said in his tweet. “I think what the NCAA did in that situation is complete bulls**t. He is one of the best college football players in history and deserves to be on that stage with us every year. The only difference between my story and Reggie's is that my ‘illegal activities' did not start until after my Heisman season.”

Many in the college football world have the same stance as Manziel. There is a lot of pressure on the NCAA to give it back, but we'll see if that actually ever happens.