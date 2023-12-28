ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The USC Trojans take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our USC Oregon prediction and pick. Find how to watch USC Oregon.

The USC Trojans began the season ranked in the national top 25. They were picked to be a top-three team in the Pac-12. Boogie Ellis, one of the top scorers in the country, came back for another season. Isaiah Collier, the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023, came to the school ready to make an impact. Bronny James added to the hype surrounding this USC team, but due to an episode of cardiac arrest in July, it was known that he wouldn't be ready to start the season. He joined the team in the middle of December. The ingredients were in place for a very big season. USC had, on paper, one of its best backcourts in recent memory. The Trojans had backcourt depth and an ability to balance scoring with defense on the perimeter due to Kobe Johnson being part of the mix along with Collier and Ellis. Everything looked really promising … in theory.

In reality, it has been a very tough year for the Trojans. Coach Andy Enfield is failing to put the pieces together. USC doesn't have the fluid offense the Trojans were supposed to have with a top point guard and veteran scorers in the fold. The Trojans also aren't playing the connected, tough defense they usually put forth under Enfield in previous seasons. Not a whole lot about this team is working properly.

Things haven't gone much better for Oregon. The Ducks lost to Santa Clara and Syracuse in addition to Alabama. The Ducks have a win over Michigan and have looked solid at times, but on a broader level, they have not done enough to put themselves in particularly good position for the NCAA Tournament, which they have missed each of the past two seasons. Coach Dana Altman has had to deal with some injuries over the first seven weeks of the season, but no one at Oregon feels especially comfortable about the status of this team right now, and no one should. It's a high-pressure moment for Oregon as well as USC in Eugene.

Here are the USC-Oregon College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: USC-Oregon Odds

USC Trojans: +2.5 (-102)

Oregon Ducks: -2.5 (-120)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How To Watch USC vs Oregon

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

The Trojans had a bad nonconference run of 11 games. They know that as they shift to Pac-12 play, they need a huge conference season. They can't lose more than two or three games in conference play if they want a realistic shot at the NCAA Tournament. This is a time for USC to hit the reset button. Everyone knows what is at stake. Players will perform with a sense of urgency. The frustrations of the past few weeks will be set aside and the potential of the Trojans will finally emerge. It's the start of a new season, and we could see a new USC team as a result.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The USC team's potential has not been matched by the reality of how the team plays. Stagnant halfcourt offense, ordinary defense, and less-than-great performances from multiple talented players. USC has not earned the benefit of the doubt. On this road trip to Oregon, USC has to prove itself before anyone should bet on the Trojans.

Final USC-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Both teams are unreliable, making this a game you shouldn't bet on. Stay away and maybe wait for a live play.



Final USC-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -2.5