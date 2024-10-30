ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

USC and Washington are no strangers to each other, but they'll play against each other for the first time in the Big Ten. The teams squared off in the Pac-10 last season, with the Huskies defeating the Trojans 52-42. Their debut in the Big Ten hasn't been great, as USC sits 13th and Washington sits 12th. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a USC-Washington prediction and pick.

USC started the year with a 27-20 victory over LSU and followed it with a 48-0 shutout against Utah State. The Trojans then started their Big Ten schedule with a 27-24 loss against Michigan and have lost four of six games. Both teams are two wins away from bowl eligibility, and USC doesn't have an easy schedule after this Huskies matchup. They finish the season with two home games against Nebraska and Notre Dame and on the “road” against UCLA.

Washington entered this season on a mission to avenge their loss in last year's National Championship game. They'd have to do it without their former head coach and many players who followed him to Alabama. The Huskies won the first two games, but their journey into the Big Ten has been anything but smooth. The Huskies' first loss was against Washington State in the Apple Cup, and they then lost three of five games against the Big Ten.

Here are the USC-Washington College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-Washington Odds

USC: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -140

Washington: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Washington

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite Washington's ability to air out the ball, they haven't scored enough points to stay competitive. They rank 102nd in the nation with 23.2 points per game, while USC ranks 43rd with 21.8 allowed. The stats would say that Washington's offense should roll in this game, but the points don't reflect it for some reason.

Miller Moss has over 300 yards in two straight games. He averages 274.4 yards per game over the past five, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Washington's offense ranks well in passing yards allowed, but their opponents have been attempting just 25.2 per game. Moss has 34+ attempts in four of his past five games, which could trouble the Huskies.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's defense can shut down USC's vaunted passing attack. The Huskies are first in the nation in passing yards allowed, averaging just 123.1. They are also first in completion percentage allowed, as their opponents are 48.5%. Washington is also 23rd in points allowed, with 18.8 per game.

Washington's offense can air it out against a poor USC defense. They are 24th in passing yards per game with 283. Will Rogers is averaging 268.8 yards per game with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick

There isn't much separating these two teams, as they have identical records and similar roster construction and are struggling to adjust to the Big Ten. Washington won by ten points on the road and could take care of business again this season. Washington's defense has looked good against the pass this season, and Miller Moss could struggle to move the ball against them. It's hard to pick a side in this game, but the notoriously explosive offenses could have trouble scoring points.

Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick: Under 55.5 (-110)