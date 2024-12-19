ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The South Florida Bulls (6-6) and the San Jose State Spartans are in Honolulu, Hawaii on Christmas Eve for the Hawaii Bowl. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a USF-San Jose State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

USF-San Jose State Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have met just one time in history, and that was in 2017. USF won the game 42-22.

Overall Series: USF leads the all-time series 1-0.

Here are the USF-San Jose State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Hawaii Bowl Odds: USF-San Jose State Odds

USF: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

San Jose State: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch USF vs. San Jose State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why USF Could Cover The Spread/Win

USF won four of their last six games to get themselves eligible for the bowl game. They were able to dominate on offense in those games, which helped them win. In fact, the Bulls are averaging 31.4 points per game on the season. In their last six games, South Florida is averaging 39.3 points per game. They have been tearing it up on offense, and they are in this bowl game because of it. With no significant players in the transfer portal, the Bulls should be able to keep putting up points.

There is one massive player not playing in this game. That is San Jose State star wide receiver Nick Nash. Nash was a finalist for wide receiver of the year, and many think he should have won. With his snub, Nash has officially opted out of the Hawaii Bowl. Nash led the team in receptions by 52, and he finished with just under 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. San Jose State missing Nash is a massive hit, and South Florida will be able to take advantage of that. Expect San Jose State's scoring to take a hit with Nash out.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State, as mentioned, will not have their best offensive weapon. However, Walker Eget will be playing, and he finished the season very strongly. In his last three games of the season, Eget threw eight touchdowns, and just three interceptions. His completion percentage is 58.7 percent in those three games, as well. The Spartans need Eget to have a big game, and find a way to get everyone involved if they want to win this game.

USF has allowed the third-most yards per game in the AAC this season. Along with that, the Bulls will be without a starting safety, and a starting lineman because of the transfer portal, so their defense is only going to get worse. To make matters worse, the Bulls have already allowed the third-most yards per attempt in the conference, and the second-most yards per game. Walker Eget should be able to move the ball up and down the field with his arm in this game, which will help the Spartans win.

Final USF-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a good game. San Jose State is without Nick Nash and a few other players, so it is going to be harder for them to score. Because Nash is out, I will take South Florida to win straight up.

Final USF-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: South Florida ML (+134)