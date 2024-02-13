Ranking Usher's 10 greatest songs

As Usher took the stage at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, he not only captivated the audience with his electrifying performance but also reminded everyone why he's considered one of the greatest R&B artists of all time. Joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris as guest performers, Usher delivered a memorable halftime show that left fans buzzing.

Okay enough about usher and Alicia keys let’s talk about how H.E.R ATEEEEEEE on that guitar thoo 😮‍💨😍 pic.twitter.com/8Ql6JLxRTl — Tee🦋 (@teeelatricee) February 12, 2024

Once gracing the stage alongside the great Michael Jackson while the two had a dance-off, Usher is going to go down as one of the greatest performers ever. The hardest part of doing the Super Bowl had to be figuring out which songs to include in the performance. With so many timeless classics, it's hard to imagine how Usher and his team decided on near flawless set. In the wake of this spectacular performance, let's take a look back at Usher's 10 greatest songs, ranking them based on their impact, popularity, and cultural significance.

1. “Yeah!” (feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris)

Undoubtedly one of Usher's most iconic songs, “Yeah!” dominated the airwaves upon its release in 2004. With its infectious beat, catchy lyrics, and high-energy delivery, this collaboration with Lil Jon and Ludacris became an instant party anthem and remains a staple in clubs and playlists to this day. It's honestly still capable of making the club go crazy when played.

2. “Confessions Part II”

“Confessions Part II” showcased Usher's ability to blend raw emotion with smooth vocals. The song's introspective lyrics and soulful melody struck a chord with listeners, making it a standout track on his critically acclaimed album “Confessions.” Its impact on both R&B and pop culture earns it a top spot on this list.

3. “Burn”

With its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Burn” is a quintessential breakup ballad that resonated with audiences worldwide. Usher's soulful delivery and poignant storytelling elevate this song to one of his most memorable and enduring hits.

4. “U Got It Bad”

“U Got It Bad” showcases Usher's vulnerability and depth as an artist. The song's smooth R&B sound and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with listeners, earning it a permanent place in the hearts of fans everywhere. Its timeless appeal solidifies its status as one of Usher's greatest songs. Also, every man who has heard this song and gone through a breakup can relate to it.

5. “My Boo” (with Alicia Keys)

A collaboration with Alicia Keys, “My Boo” is a soulful duet that explores themes of love and longing. Usher and Keys' undeniable chemistry shines through in this heartfelt ballad, making it a standout track in both of their careers. This is the song that most millennials will song in the shower.

6. “OMG” (feat. will.i.am)

“OMG” marked Usher's foray into electro-pop territory and became an instant hit upon its release. With its infectious beat and catchy hooks, the song dominated the charts and solidified Usher's status as a versatile artist capable of exploring new musical genres.

7. “DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love” (feat. Pitbull)

Featuring Pitbull, “DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love” is a dance-floor anthem that embodies the essence of a summer hit. Its upbeat tempo, infectious melody, and catchy chorus make it impossible to resist, earning it a spot as one of Usher's most commercially successful songs.

8. “Nice & Slow”

“Nice & Slow” is a smooth and seductive R&B track that showcases Usher's sensual side. Its sultry vibe and smooth vocals make it a standout in his discography, earning it a spot on this list of his greatest songs.

9. “Love in This Club” (feat. Young Jeezy)

“Love in This Club” is a steamy club banger that captures the excitement and allure of a night out on the town. Usher's smooth vocals combined with Young Jeezy's rap verses create a captivating atmosphere that keeps listeners coming back for more.

10. “Caught Up”

Closing out the list is “Caught Up,” a high-energy track that embodies the essence of Usher's signature sound. Its infectious beat, catchy hooks, and irresistible charm make it a standout in his extensive catalog of hits. This is also the track Usher chose to open his Super Bowl set with, and it was a great decision.

As Usher continues to leave his mark on the music industry, these 10 songs serve as a testament to his enduring talent and influence. From timeless classics to chart-topping hits, Usher's discography is a treasure trove of musical gems that have left an indelible impact on fans around the world.