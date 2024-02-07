Usher's major plans after his Super Bowl performance is a tour for all his past, present and future eras, starting August.

Usher's post Super Bowl performance will be a tour!

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, the artist announces electrifying tour titled “Past, Present & Future” ahead of his highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LVIII.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Ao9N2OqMP/

After Usher's Super Bowl performance, the tour will be a 24-show journey kicking off in August. The tour, presented by Live Nation, promises to sweep audiences across North America. From Washington DC's Capital One Arena on August 20 to Chicago's United Center on October 29.

“U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | Link In Bio”

The announcement coincides with the release of Usher's new album, “Coming Home,” scheduled for February 9. The album sets the tone for his musical venture. With hits like “Burn” fueling the excitement.

As Usher gears up for his stadium shows, he recently made waves with a football-themed clothing line. Amplifying anticipation for his Super Bowl spectacle. Plus, with Taylor Swift in attendance, it might just be the biggest event this year.

Apple Music teased a glimpse into the forthcoming concert, hinting at a fusion of Atlanta's vibrant culture with the glitz of Las Vegas. The promotional spot, featuring his iconic track “Yeah!” revamped with gospel choirs and beatboxers, sets the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the “Past, Present & Future” tour go on sale February 12, following a fan presale starting February 9. With stops in cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, Usher's tour promises to be a celebration of his illustrious career and a journey through musical eras.