Taylor Swift grabbed the headlines again a week before Super Bowl 58.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are exactly a week away from taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. But before that, Kelce may have to give a new Taylor Swift album a spin. Wait, what?

Indeed, Swift just dropped a music bombshell on Sunday when she announced during the Grammys that a new album is dropping in April. Perhaps Kelce can have early access to the latest addition to Swift's canon. Known as a prolific songwriter, Swift will be releasing her new album, titled “The Tortured Poets Department” less than two years since the last one she dropped. Swift released “Midnights” in October of 2022, a record that went No. 1 in the US, Australia, Canada, and in the United Kingdom among many other countries where it reached that status.

I want to say thank you to the fans,” Swift said while accepting a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album (h/t Bryan West of USA TODAY), “by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19.”

Swift, who can be expected to watch Kelce and the Chiefs in person at Super Bowl 58 despite a concert abroad before the big sporting event, also sent out a post on X about the new album after her announcement.

“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department.”

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

The Chiefs will look to win the Super Bowl again amid midseason naysayers who said that Kansas City and the Vince Lombardi Trophy will never ever getting back together.