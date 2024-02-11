It's a crazy amount.

Usher will take the world’s biggest stage for Super Bowl LVIII. With such a massive audience and exposure, how much does he make for this gig?

Believe it or not, he’s set to take home a crazy amount of….close to nothing, according to CBS, who will air the big game.

That’s right. Usher is set to make maybe the union scale, which the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union applies, it would translate to about $1000 a day. So, we’re talking chump change.

But this is nothing against Usher. It’s a longstanding tradition for the NFL not to pay Super Bowl halftime performers.

Why do halftime performers at the Super Bowl not get paid?

It would seem like performers would make a ton of dough off the gig, considering it keeps viewers tuned in whether they like football or not. However, the NFL has even tried to charge performers to attend. But that never happened (however it it was close in 2015).

The main reason it’s a free performance is these musicians — aka Usher this year — will get to display their music and talents to over 100 million people without any promotional cost. The NFL flips the bill for this mega exposure and pays for props, travel, and production. It’s not cheap. For example, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 2020 show cost a reported $13 million.

Usher will get a boost from the show for his upcoming world tour and new album and will go down in history as a Super Bowl performer.

It’s obviously worth doing it for “free.” You can’t pay for a commercial as big as this, and he’s bound to make way more in other ways based on the show. I’m sure he said “Yeah!” about this opportunity.