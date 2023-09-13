Former Leeds United midfielder and current USMNT captain, Tyler Adams, offered a positive injury update on Tuesday via social media, reported by GOAL. Adams, who has been sidelined since May, hinted at an impending return to footballing action.

In an Instagram story, the 24-year-old was captured running on the field, accompanied by the message “back soon.” This encouraging sign suggests that Adams may be closing in on his comeback.

Adams was unable to participate in the September FIFA international window with the USMNT due to his injury. However, his imminent return will be a significant boost for both his club and country. The injury setback began in March when the former Leeds midfielder sustained damage to his hamstring. Following his recovery, he secured a move to Bournemouth late in the summer transfer window, having previously undergone a medical with Chelsea, only for the move to the West London side to fall through.

With Adams gearing up for a potential return to the pitch, Bournemouth will be hopeful that he can make a meaningful impact as they face Chelsea on September 17th. The Cherries are looking to improve their fortunes after a winless start to the campaign, and the return of Adams could provide a timely boost.

Fans of the USMNT will also be eagerly anticipating his return, as Tyler Adams has established himself as a key figure and leader within the national team setup. His presence on the field will undoubtedly strengthen the team's midfield and provide valuable experience as they continue their international endeavors.