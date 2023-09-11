Matt Turner, the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, will not be featuring for the USMNT in their upcoming match against Oman, reported by GOAL. The 29-year-old shot-stopper has been recalled from international duty by his “boss” due to a significant personal commitment.

Turner had an impressive outing for his country as he played the full 90 minutes in a friendly match against Uzbekistan, which the USMNT won 3-0. His standout performance earned him the Player of the Match award, but his time with Gregg Berhalter's squad has been cut short.

The reason behind Turner's departure from the national team camp is a heartfelt one. His partner, Ashley Herron, a former NFL cheerleader, is expected to give birth to their second child. Turner had obtained permission to travel to St. Louis during the international break, but he is now returning home to be with his family.

Speaking about his early departure, Turner shared, “It was a clear message from the boss back home that I needed to make sure that if I was going to come, that I was going to make it worth it. A clean sheet and a win is all I could ask for. Now, I am focused completely on the safe delivery of our baby girl into the world.”

Turner, who welcomed his son Eaton in June 2022, has already earned 33 caps for his country. He is currently enjoying a productive 2023-24 campaign, both at the international level and with regular first-team football at Nottingham Forest, following his summer transfer from Arsenal.

While Turner's absence will be felt by the USMNT, his decision to prioritize the birth of his baby daughter is a testament to his commitment to both his professional career and his family.