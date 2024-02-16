Christian Pulisic is thriving at AC Milan, but former West Ham star Nigel Reo-Coker believes the USMNT star not close to Jude Bellingham

Christian Pulisic is thriving at AC Milan, but former West Ham star Nigel Reo-Coker believes the USMNT star needs to elevate his game to match the impact of players likeReal Madrid star Jude Bellingham, reported by GOAL. Pulisic, who joined Milan from Chelsea last summer for £17 million ($22 million), has notched seven goals and provided six assists for the Italian giants.

Despite his consistent contributions, Reo-Coker suggests Pulisic needs to embrace more responsibility and become a pivotal figure for AC Milan, akin to Bellingham's role at Madrid. Reo-Coker expressed, “I want Pulisic to have that edge about him, he needs to take that next level and embrace the pressure, and the limelight. I still don't think he is doing it.”

However, not all pundits share the same perspective. Nico Cantor, while acknowledging Pulisic's positive season, believes comparing him to Bellingham is unfair. Cantor emphasized that Bellingham is in a different league as one of the best players globally, making such expectations unrealistic for Pulisic.

Jude Bellingham, currently excelling with Madrid after an £89 million ($113 million) move from Dortmund in 2023, has achieved remarkable success. The 20-year-old won the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award last year, boasting 20 goals and eight assists in just 29 games.

As Christian Pulisic gears up for AC Milan's Serie A clash against Monza, sitting third behind Juventus and Inter, the discussions surrounding his performance continue. Despite the comparisons, Pulisic's contributions to Milan remain crucial, even if reaching Jude Bellingham's level might be a lofty expectation.

