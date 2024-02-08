USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta is on the brink of making a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire

USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta is on the brink of making a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire, sealing a deal that would see him join the club as a free agent, reported by GOAL. The 28-year-old, who has a rich history in MLS, is expected to bring his experience and skills to the Chicago-based team.

Having risen through the ranks of FC Dallas‘s youth system, Acosta made his debut for the senior squad in 2013. His impressive journey in MLS includes making it to two consecutive MLS Cup finals with Los Angeles FC, claiming victory in 2022 and reaching the final again last year.

Despite strong links to Sporting KC, Acosta is now set to don the Chicago Fire jersey. The Athletic reported the impending deal, marking a new chapter in Acosta's MLS career.

During the recent transfer window, Acosta attracted attention from European clubs, namely Championship side Watford and La Liga's Granada. While official offers remain unclear, the midfielder's decision to join Chicago Fire signals his commitment to the MLS.

With 58 appearances for the USMNT, including a notable contribution to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Acosta remains a key player for the national team. As he looks ahead, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris may see him representing the United States as a designated veteran player.

Chicago Fire kicks off their MLS campaign on February 24 against Philadelphia Union, aiming for an improved season. If the acquisition of Kellyn Acosta is completed before February 12, he could feature in several friendlies, contributing to the team's preparations and match fitness.

