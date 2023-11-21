USMNT's quest for a spot in the 2024 Copa America, right back Sergino Dest found himself at the center of controversy with a "dumb mistake"

In a surprising turn of events during the USMNT‘s quest for a spot in the 2024 Copa America, right back Sergino Dest found himself at the center of controversy with a “dumb mistake,” according to coach Gregg Berhalter. Despite a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. secured qualification for the Copa America on Monday night, maintaining a 4-2 aggregate lead, reported by ESPN.

The match, doubling as a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, took a tumultuous turn in the 39th minute when Sergino Dest was shown a red card for what Berhalter deemed an “inexcusable” act. Following a goal from Antonee Robinson that seemed to secure the U.S.'s comfortable position, Dest's actions threw a wrench into the proceedings.

Expressing his disappointment, Berhalter commented, “It is concerning because that's not what we want to represent. That's not who we are as a group.” The coach emphasized the team's commitment to mental discipline and appropriate responses, making Dest's reaction particularly disappointing.

Dest's red card, resulting from a second yellow, stemmed from frustration with an officiating decision. After punting the ball into the stands, he continued to engage with the referee, earning the expulsion. This marks Dest's second red card this year, making him the first U.S. player since 1990 to receive two red cards in the same calendar year.

Despite the setback, the U.S. navigated the match with 10 players, ultimately securing Copa America qualification. Dest, acknowledging his error, issued an apology on Instagram. Berhalter stressed the need for accountability, stating, “As a team, the players, the staff, we need to hold him accountable because it's inexcusable.”

The coach refrained from speculating on potential additional punishment for Dest but affirmed the player's commitment to growth and learning from the incident. With Copa America set to feature teams from both CONMEBOL and Concacaf, including the United States, the tournament will take place from June 20 to July 14, with matches hosted across various U.S. cities. The USMNT will aim to put Dest's red card incident behind them as they prepare for further challenges in the prestigious tournament.