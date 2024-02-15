The US Men's National Team (USMNT) is gearing up for an exciting pre-Copa America friendly clash vs football giants Brazil on June 12

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) is gearing up for an exciting pre-Copa America friendly clash against football giants Brazil on June 12, reported by GOAL. As the United States prepares to host the prestigious tournament, this blockbuster match serves as a crucial step in Gregg Berhalter‘s strategy to ensure the team is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

In addition to the high-profile encounter with Brazil, the USMNT is set to face Colombia on June 8 at FedEx Field, marking their return to the Washington D.C. area after a hiatus since 2019. While the venue for the Brazil fixture is yet to be revealed, the anticipation is already building for this intense showdown.

Berhalter expressed his eagerness to see how his squad performs against top-tier international teams, emphasizing the importance of building confidence within the team. He stated, “It doesn’t matter what color the jerseys are on the other side of the field. We should expect to win the game.” The coach is focused on instilling a winning mentality in the team, especially when facing formidable opponents like Argentina and Brazil.

The USMNT will commence their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in Texas on June 23. Group C fixtures will also see them take on Panama and Uruguay. Beyond the continental competition, the team aims to make a strong impression as co-hosts at the 2026 World Cup alongside neighbors Mexico and Canada.

With a series of challenging friendlies leading up to the Copa America, the USMNT is determined to showcase their prowess and make a lasting impact on the international football stage.

