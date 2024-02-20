The USMNT finds itself with a competitive battle for the central playmaker position, between Gio Reyna and Malik Tillman

The US Men's National Team (USMNT) finds itself with a competitive battle for the central playmaker position, with 21-year-old talents Gio Reyna and Bayern Munich-owned Malik Tillman aiming for the coveted spot in Gregg Berhalter's plans, reported by GOAL. Reyna, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, faces a challenge for minutes in the 2023-24 season, opening the door for Tillman's impressive performances at PSV in the Netherlands to influence future selections.

Tillman, who sees himself as a genuine No.10, acknowledges the competition with Reyna, recognizing him as a great player. Both players draw inspiration from Lionel Messi's mastery of the No.10 role, with Tillman's brother, Timothy, currently competing against Messi in MLS with the LA Galaxy. Malik Tillman expresses admiration for Messi, emphasizing his brilliance on the field.

While Reyna continues to fight for playing time at Forest, Tillman remains focused on proving his worth at PSV. Reflecting on a challenging episode in September 2023 when he was dropped due to oversleeping and missing training, Tillman acknowledges the need to learn from such experiences. Despite the setback, Tillman has showcased his talent with five goals and seven assists, contributing to PSV's unbeaten run in the Eredivisie title race.

Looking ahead to 2024, both players have significant international aspirations with the USMNT, targeting success in the CONCACAF Nations League and Copa America. The competition between Gio Reyna and Malik Tillman adds an intriguing dynamic to the team, creating healthy rivalry and pushing both players to elevate their game in the pursuit of excellence.

