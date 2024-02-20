USMNT's Sergino Dest has expressed his disappointment with the decision to host the 2024 Copa America in the United States

In a candid statement, USMNT‘s Sergino Dest has expressed his disappointment with the decision to host the 2024 Copa America in the United States, likening it to “playing the Euros in Africa”, reported by GOAL.The Netherlands-born defender, now dedicated to the USMNT cause, wishes to be part of Gregg Berhalter's squad for the continental showdown, but he questions the big “business” decisions that have brought the tournament to the States.

Dest, hoping to compete in South America, shared his sentiments with The Athletic, stating, “I would love to have had it (Copa America) in South America. The future is the most important, so I’m kind of disappointed that it’s not in one of those nations. It’s like playing the Euros in Africa. It doesn’t make sense to me. But nowadays everything is about the money.”

The defender, currently on loan at PSV, has his focus on club honors before joining the USMNT. Contributing to PSV's table-topping Eredivisie campaign, he reflects on potential championship glory, saying, “We’re confident we’re going to be champions, but there is still a lot that can change. We want to break records, and if you want to do that, you have to stay focused.”

Despite being only 23 years old, Sergino Dest rules out a future in coaching, preferring a role in the background, potentially as a technical skills coach or assistant. As he anticipates a permanent transfer from Barcelona to PSV this summer, Dest remains eager for the Copa America quest with the USMNT, even as he voices personal disappointment about the hosting decision. The defender emphasizes the importance of football being a cultural event rather than merely a business move.

