Excitement is brewing at Nottingham Forest as USMNT star Gio Reyna finalizes his loan move from Borussia Dortmund to the Premier League side, reported by GOAL. The deal, inked until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, is expected to provide Reyna with increased playing time, addressing his reduced game minutes at Dortmund.

The official announcement from Forest conveyed the club's delight in securing the services of the talented 21-year-old. The attacking midfielder, having logged only 360 minutes in the current campaign, aims to make a significant impact in the Premier League following his move.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old has joined the club on a loan deal until the end of the season,” stated Forest in an official release.

Reyna's decision to join Nottingham Forest comes after transfer talks with Sevilla hit a roadblock, prompting the American to opt for the English side. The 21-year-old had also attracted interest from Fiorentina and Marseille, but Forest secured the coveted loan deal.

Having played 14 games for Dortmund this season without registering a goal or assist, USMNT talent Reyna is eager to showcase his skills in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo's squad is slated to face Bournemouth on Sunday, presenting a potential Premier League debut for the talented American.

As Nottingham Forest fans eagerly anticipate Gio Reyna's contribution, the loan move is poised to inject fresh energy into the team and provide Reyna with a platform to shine in the competitive landscape of English football.