NBA powerhouse LeBron James has weighed in on Lionel Messi's impact in MLS, deeming the Argentine's move a "game-changer"

NBA powerhouse LeBron James has weighed in on Lionel Messi‘s impact in Major League Soccer (MLS), deeming the Argentine's move a “game-changer” for the entire USA, reported by GOAL. James, a keen follower of Messi since his arrival at Inter Miami, labeled the soccer legend as the undisputed “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) in the sport.

Attending Messi's debut for Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup last July, James witnessed the maestro scoring a sensational free-kick in injury time, clinching a memorable victory for the Herons. Post-match, the basketball legend warmly welcomed Messi to the United States, expressing admiration for the record Ballon d'Or winner.

In a conversation with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James emphasized the transformative impact of Messi's presence in the MLS. He stated, “Seeing Messi, the GOAT of soccer, honor the MLS with his presence is a total game-changer for us. His arrival not only elevates the league but also inspires a new generation of football fans in our country.”

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!

LeBron James, known for his dedication to various sports, believes Messi's influence will inspire young fans to embrace soccer. He acknowledged Messi's unparalleled dedication, work ethic, and talent, expressing utmost respect and admiration.

Despite Lionel Messi's global popularity, he faced criticism from disgruntled supporters in the Far East for missing Inter Miami’s friendly in Hong Kong, citing injury as the reason. As Messi continues his international tour from El Salvador to Japan, uncertainties loom over his participation against Vissel Kobe on Wednesday. The final friendly, part of an extensive tour, precedes Inter Miami's 2024 MLS campaign opener against Real Salt Lake on February 21, following another friendly against Messi's first club, Newell’s Old Boys, upon their return to the US.