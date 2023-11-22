USMNT star Malik Tillman has opened up about his future, acknowledging that decisions about his career lies in PSV and Bayern Munich's hands

USMNT rising star Malik Tillman has opened up about his future, acknowledging that decisions about his career lie beyond his control amid speculations of an imminent departure from Bayern Munich, reported by GOAL. Currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, Tillman has been in outstanding form, contributing five goals and one assist in eight league matches.

The 21-year-old midfielder, a product of Bayern's youth system, faces the possibility of a permanent move to PSV, with the Dutch club reportedly holding a purchase option of around $13 million (£12m) that can be exercised at the end of the season. Tillman expressed his perspective on the situation, stating, “I don't know what happens after this season. That depends on PSV and Bayern. If PSV activates the purchase option, I don't think I have much to say about it.”

Despite the uncertainty, Tillman emphasized his positive experience at PSV, highlighting the favorable conditions that have contributed to his development. “I have really enjoyed my time at PSV from day one. It was the right move for me after Rangers FC. The trainer, the team, and the attacking style of play suit me,” he remarked.

Tillman's success at PSV has translated into a valuable role with the USMNT, earning him recognition for his performances. With PSV enjoying a strong start to the Eredivisie season, the midfielder is poised to contribute significantly to Gregg Berhalter's squad, potentially featuring in the Copa America next summer.

As Malik Tillman returns to club duty with PSV against FC Twente, the prospect of a permanent move to the Dutch club looms. However, the duration of his stay remains uncertain, leaving fans eager to witness the next chapter in Tillman's promising career.