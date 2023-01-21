The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) is in a state of flux right now. Drama surrounding out-of-contract manager Gregg Berhalter and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna has thrown the program through a loop.

As the USMNT ponders replacing Berhalter, the US Soccer Federation has shaken itself up a bit. They let general manager Brian McBride go from his position with the USMNT, as reported by The Athletic.

McBride took the general manager’s post back in 2020. Under his watch, the US qualified for the 2022 World Cup. Furthermore, they won the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup, beating out Mexico both times.

McBride’s responsibilities with the national team dealt with maintaining relations between the national team and the club teams of the player pool. He was also in charge of “the development and management of the player pool,” The Athletic said.

McBride’s departure is the first significant change since the US concluded its World Cup run. The USMNT advanced out of Group B with England but fell to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

This move comes at a point of high tension within the US Soccer Federation. Berhalter is under investigation for an incident in 1991 where he admitted to kicking his future wife in the legs during a heated argument.

Reyna’s mom, Danielle, later revealed she informed the USMNT of the incident. Both Danielle and Claudio Reyna, Gio’s father, released statements saying they appealed directly to sporting director Earnie Stewart.

The rift between the Reyna’s and Berhalter began after the World Cup. Berhalter revealed he nearly sent Reyna home for a lack of effort in training.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet confined he apologized to the team for his attitude. Reyna said his display in training was in response to learning before the World Cup that his role would be limited.

The USMNT is preparing for its January training camp. Leading the team is assistant coach Anthony Hudson on an interim basis.