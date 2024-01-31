Timothy Weah's unexpected absence from Juventus training on Tuesday has raised eyebrows as the team gears up vs Inter Milan

Timothy Weah‘s unexpected absence from Juventus training on Tuesday has raised eyebrows as the team gears up for a crucial clash against Inter Milan, reported by GOAL. The USMNT star reportedly missed the session due to an undisclosed illness, putting his availability for the upcoming Derby d'Italia in doubt.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Tim Weah, feeling unwell, opted to stay home for recovery instead of joining his teammates for training. With the top-of-the-table Serie A encounter against Inter Milan on the horizon, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri faces an anxious wait to assess Weah's fitness in the coming days.

Juventus currently occupies the second spot in the league, trailing Inter Milan by a single point, albeit having played one more game than their rivals. The 2023-24 season marks a positive turnaround for the Bianconeri, especially after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League and Europa League qualification. Weah has played a pivotal role in the team's resurgence, making 19 appearances across various competitions.

While Weah's absence raises concerns, Juventus received some positive news with the return of key players Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa, both now available after recovering from injuries. Allegri faces the decision of whether to include them directly in the starting lineup or adopt a cautious approach to ensure their full fitness.

The next 48 hours will be crucial in determining USMNT star Tim Weah's recovery and his potential inclusion in the squad for the Derby d'Italia. Juventus aims to avoid any risk of the illness spreading within the team, especially at this crucial juncture in the campaign. The highly anticipated Derby d'Italia is scheduled for Sunday, February 4, and Weah's availability could play a significant role in the outcome of this pivotal Serie A encounter.

