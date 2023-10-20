Bournemouth's midfield dynamo and US Men's National Team (USMNT) star, Tyler Adams, is set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of a troublesome hamstring injury. The news comes as a blow to his club and USMNT, as they anticipate his absence until well into the new year.

Adams, who recently made his debut for Bournemouth after transferring from Leeds United, had surgery just two weeks ago to address his recurring hamstring issue. According to the reports of Paul Tenorio from the Athletic, his expected recovery time spans approximately five months. It means the earliest we can see him back in action is around mid-February to mid-March.

This is a frustrating setback for the 24-year-old midfielder, who had only recently returned to the pitch after a six-month lay-off due to a previous hamstring operation while he was with Leeds United. Bournemouth's head coach, Andoni Iroala, commented on Adams' injury: “It is true that he is going to be out for some time. I think it's the same area. I couldn't tell you if it's exactly the same point, but it's indeed his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”

The impact of Adams' absence is not to be underestimated, especially for the USMNT. Although they have only one camp between now and March, Adams' presence is invaluable. His absence was evident in recent matches as the team struggled defensively without his midfield presence.

Adams' journey to Bournemouth was not without its hurdles, as he was initially linked with a move to Chelsea. However, a deal with the Premier League giants fell through, and he eventually made his way to the south coast.

While Adams' recovery and return to form are eagerly anticipated, this extended absence will keep him off the pitch for nearly a year. He hopes to make a strong comeback, especially with an eye on the upcoming Copa America in the summer.

The setback is a reminder of the challenges athletes face in overcoming injuries, and Adams' resilience in the face of adversity will be tested once again. As the football world waits for his return, the USMNT will undoubtedly hope to see their midfield maestro back in action as soon as possible.