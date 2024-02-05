Inter Milan beat Juventusin the Serie A, dealing a significant blow to the title aspirations of USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah

In a Serie A showdown, Inter Milan emerged victorious with a 1-0 triumph over Juventus, dealing a significant blow to the title aspirations of USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, reported by GOAL.

The crucial moment of the match came in the 37th minute when Inter seized the lead through an own goal from Juventus' Federico Gatti. Initially credited to Marcus Thuram, the goal unfolded after Benjamin Pavard's scissor kick attempt went awry, and Thuram capitalized on the opportunity. However, VAR revealed that Gatti had the final touch, granting Inter the lead they fiercely guarded throughout the game.

While Juventus had a few opportunities, Inter dominated the match and narrowly missed several chances to extend their lead in the second half. Ultimately, a single goal proved enough as Inter secured a 1-0 victory, significantly impacting Juventus' pursuit of the Serie A title.

With this win, Inter has tightened its grip on the Scudetto race, establishing a four-point lead over second-placed Juventus, despite having played one fewer match. AC Milan trails four points behind Juventus and eight points adrift of Inter, having played an additional game.

Weston McKennie showcased his skills in the midfield, delivering a standout performance for Juventus. Despite a stroke of bad luck in the first half when his brilliant run and through ball didn't result in a goal, McKennie stood out defensively and proved to be a bright spot for Juventus in an otherwise challenging game.

Tim Weah, known as Juve's supersub, entered the fray in the 66th minute, aiming to inject attacking energy into the team. As Juventus focuses on Serie A with no European fixtures on the horizon, the road ahead includes a match against 17th-place Udinese before a crucial clash against 18th-placed Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium. The Scudetto race remains intense, and McKennie, Weah, and their teammates are set for more challenges in the coming fixtures.