Discover Sergino Dest's journey from Barcelona to PSV as the USMNT defender reflects on the challenges faced.

USMNT's Sergino Dest is basking in his newfound footballing home at PSV, signaling a positive outlook after navigating through challenging times at Barcelona. In a candid conversation with Gianluca Di Marzio, Dest articulated his satisfaction with PSV, emphasizing his unwavering focus on contributing to their Eredivisie dominance and European triumphs.

Dest's reflections on his journey conveyed a sense of contentment with his current trajectory. “It's a wonderful feeling to be back on the pitch and have more space. Obviously, I went through difficult moments at Milan, but I'm happy to be at a great club like PSV and to be able to play,” he shared, underlining the sense of fulfillment he's found in the Dutch outfit.

Maintaining a mature and forward-looking stance, Dest addressed any potential grievances from his time at Milan with grace: “I'm not angry; I have nothing against Mister Pioli. These things happen.” His poised response focused on growth and progression, redirecting attention solely towards his present commitment to PSV's cause: “Milan is the past, I'm only focused on PSV.”

Dest's impact at PSV in the 2023/24 season has been profound. His instrumental role in securing a 10-point lead in the Eredivisie, alongside contributing to their flawless league record, underscores his value to the team. With a significant assist to his name across 10 appearances and a commendable contribution in five out of six Champions League group stage matches, Dest has emerged as a linchpin in PSV's aspirations for glory.

As PSV gears up for their upcoming clash against AZ Alkmaar, Dest's commitment and stellar performances epitomize his dedication to the club's objectives. Setting aside past adversities, his relentless drive towards success in the Dutch league and his pivotal role in PSV's European campaign underscore his determination to make a resounding impact in the coming seasons.