Women's soccer star Ashlyn Harris is filing for divorce from Ali Krieger, Harris' wife of four years. The USWNT couple have two adopted children together but have decided to call the pairing quits. The reason likely revolves around the excessive amounts of time the couple spent together as soccer teammates, per Page Six.

USWNT Ashlyn Harris divorces wife amidst retirement

Harris met Ali Krieger in 2010 during a USWNT training camp. The two soccer stars became great friends and later got married in December of 2019. The partners won a World Cup together with the USWNT, but their time together on and field the field began to wear on them.

In July 2020, Harris reportedly admitted that it was “tricky” being married to a teammate. In an Allure cover story in August 2020, Harris talked about the couple having to maintain a healthy balance between being partners and teammates. Specifically, the couple did not room together when the team traveled, and if they did, they slept in separate beds for better quality sleep.

Although Harris and Krieger were constantly around each other, Harris believed the couple didn't get much quality time together. Still, having someone as a professional athletics teammate and your wife can feel suffocating.

The former duo have agreed to settlements that will resolve any financial issues they have. In addition, each party has agreed to a childcare plan for their adopted children. The plan will ensure each lady has ample time to spend with their two kids.

While the union between Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger is ending, the memories they have created for the USWNT will never be forgotten.