Emma Hayes, the esteemed manager of Chelsea, has officially been revealed as the new head coach for the USWNT. The announcement comes after an intensive interview process, described by Hayes as “extraordinary” and challenging, with U.S. Soccer's sporting director Matt Crocker, reported by GOAL.

In an interview with U.S. Soccer, Hayes expressed her profound honor at the opportunity to lead what she considers the “most incredible team in world football history.” Having spent over 11 years at Chelsea, Hayes sought a new challenge and recognized the USWNT as the ideal opportunity to achieve a perfect work-life balance, aligning with her aspirations for family time.

Reflecting on the rigorous interview process, Hayes emphasized the depth it brought to her self-reflection and understanding of what truly matters for success at the highest level. She commended the seriousness of U.S. Soccer in ensuring excellence both on and off the pitch, demonstrating a commitment to competing for every trophy.

Hayes acknowledged the gravity of the USWNT coaching role, expressing excitement about the prospect. This marks her first assignment as the head coach of a national team, and she emphasized her readiness for the challenge. Hayes issued a warning to players about the “intense periods” during training camps, aiming to replicate her successful coaching approach at the club level with the USWNT.

Drawing from her extensive experience, Hayes highlighted her familiarity with coaching in numerous domestic and European competitions, providing the necessary preparation for the demands of the new role. She stressed the importance of precise training and preparation to maximize the limited time with players, ensuring a fair and open competition for places in the team.

While Emma Hayes transitions to her new role with the USWNT, her immediate focus remains on Chelsea, leading the team against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The USWNT, under Hayes' guidance, is scheduled to face China on December 2 and December 5, setting the stage for a new era under the leadership of one of football's highly regarded managers.