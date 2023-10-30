In the wake of the USWNT's 3-0 triumph over Colombia in San Diego on Oct. 29, interim coach Twila Kilgore's strategic choices have come into the spotlight, illuminating her vision for the team's future. Kilgore’s commitment to integrating younger players was apparent as Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw scored their debut goals, while Alyssa Thompson made her mark with an assist.

Reflecting on Kilgore's previous match decisions, her measured approach becomes evident. In the 0-0 draw against Colombia on Oct. 26, Kilgore fielded a balanced team with 13 veterans and only four newcomers, among them 18-year-old Shaw, who made a brief three-minute appearance, Jeff Carlisle of ESPN reported.

This strategy, while cautious, highlights Kilgore's commitment to a thoughtful integration of young talent, ensuring that they are fully prepared to take on their tactical roles. Names like Olivia Moultrie, Thompson and Shaw have been highlighted as talents ripe for more significant playtime, and Kilgore acknowledges that their time is on the horizon.

“We want to put players in a position where they understand everything that's going to be asked of them tactically, that they've had some sort of opportunity, when possible, to practice that,” she said. “That they know their role and what their individual role is within the context of the team.

The victory against Colombia served as a testament to Kilgore’s strategy, with Fishel, Shaw, and Thompson proving that they are ready to contribute significantly. The performance not only provided a much-needed win but also infused a sense of optimism into the team, showcasing the potential of the USWNT’s emerging talents.

“It was a dream,” Mia Fishel said via ESPN, reflecting on her goal against Colombia in Sunday's match. “I mean every little girl just dreams of being on this team, and to be here and to be able to score for this team, with my family and friends in the stands, it's just amazing.”