Utah visits Arizona as we continue our college football odds series as we hand out a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The 22nd ranked Utah Utes (7-3, 4-3) go on the road to take on the 17th ranked Arizona Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Utah-Arizona prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Utah is 7-3, but they are coming off a hard-fought loss against Washington on the road. The Utes are led by Bryson Barnes, and he is having a pretty good year. He has thrown for 1,197 yards, and 10 touchdowns through his starts. Barnes has also rushed for three touchdowns. Ja'Quinden Jackson is the team's lead back, and he has 627 yards on 122 carries. Jackson has also rushed for four touchdowns. Jonah Elliss has been a force on the defensive line. He has 12 sacks in the 10 games, and a forced fumble.

Arizona is on a four-game win streak, and they are now third in the Pac-12. Their four wins in a row are over Colorado, UCLA, Oregon State, and Washington State. Arizona has some good wins under their belt, and this would just add to their resume. Noah Fifita has been under center, and he is having an incredible year. He has thrown for 1,735 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He has also thrown just four interceptions. Jonah Coleman has rushed for 744 yards, and 7.2 yards per carry to pace the way for the Wildcat backfield. Taylor Upshaw, and Jacob Manu have combined for 13 sacks on the season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-Arizona Odds

Utah: -1.5 (-104)

Arizona: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Utah-Arizona Week 12

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

The Pac-12 is an offensive conference, and Arizona can really play. However, Utah has one of the better defenses in the conference, and the country. They allow just 299.8 yards per game, and less than 20 points per game. Utah needs to be at their best in this game if they want to come out on top.

Arizona has scored at least three touchdowns in all of their games this season. However, they have yet to play a team like Utah. The Utes are strong on the defensive line, and they will put some pressure on the quarterback. If they can put pressure on the quarterback, and disrupt the offense, Utah will cover the spread.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Arizona has done very good on offense. Fifita has a solid arm, and he really takes care of the ball. Taking care of the ball is very important, if they want to win this game. Fifita has only thrown four interceptions on the season, so Utah has a tough matchup facing him. Coleman has also been solid in the backfield. His 7.2 yards per carry are very impressive, and he takes care of the ball, as well. If Arizona can play well on offense, they will cover this spread.

Final Utah-Arizona Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game, and a fun one to watch. The over/under seems a little low for me, so I will be taking the over in the game. As for the winner, the Wildcats are underdogs. I would be comfortable taking their moneyline in this game. However, I will just be taking their spread.

Final Utah-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona +1.5 (-118), Over 45.5 (-105)