By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The college football transfer portal is expected to be used by Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham to improve the strength and caliber of his team. Given his prediction that the team will do better than it did in 2022 if the site is used to sign up a sizable number of new players, that is not surprising. Here we will discuss the four players whom Utah football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

Utah’s transfer portal season should begin slowly as the Utes get ready to compete in their second straight Rose Bowl. Although the majority of the squad will want to see things through January 2, 2023 (the transfer portal window doesn’t end until January 18, 2023), others will recognize the signs and want to get a head start.

On the flip side, due to Utah’s expanding depth, we expect that the players joining the Utes over the next weeks are those who have received little to no playing time in their previous teams.

Now let us look at the players whom Utah football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Devin Leary (NC State, QB)

Devin Leary, the outgoing quarterback for NC State, possesses the aptitude to make an immediate impact on Utah football. Remember that while a member of the Wolfpack, he threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Keep in mind, however, that Leary had surgery in October to correct the damage caused by a torn pectoral muscle. The preseason ACC Player of the Year actually made six starts for the Wolfpack before sustaining that shoulder injury that prematurely ended his season. Given his level of talent and achievement, Leary’s number of suitors is presently in the double digits. Keep in mind that he also accumulated 3,400 yards in a single season during his time at NC State. In addition, he was the 16th-ranked quarterback in the 2018 class.

Leary has one more year of NCAA eligibility. Take note that he was also a Heisman Trophy contender heading into the year, but again, that unfortunate shoulder injury cut his 2022 season short. It would be really exciting for the Utes to get him if they can.

2. JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati, CB)

Bearcats cornerback JQ Hardaway is a highly sought-after prospect for defensive back positions. Many teams have shown interest in him, including Tennessee, Auburn, and Kentucky. Ohio State may also be a potential destination for him, as the team’s safeties coach, Perry Eliano, was his primary recruiter while he was at Cincinnati.

Despite receiving many offers from the SEC, the Phenix City (Ala.) Central kid, a four-star prospect in the class of 2022, chose the Bearcats out of high school. According to PFF stats, the large cornerback (6’3, 200 pounds) played 95 defensive snaps this season and only allowed three receptions on seven targets. With seven tackles and two tackles for loss in his lone season at Cincinnati, Hardaway finished strong.

Having him would surely bolster Utah football’s secondary in a big way.

3. Dominic Lovett (Missouri, WR)

Experts have said that Dominic Lovett is one of the most dynamic weapons in this year’s transfer portal. It’s not surprising that Deion Sanders and Colorado might be at the top of his list of suitors. LSU and Tennessee are also hot on his heels.

In 2022, Lovett actually led Missouri in a number of categories as he concluded the 2022 campaign with 56 receptions for 846 yards. Only South Carolina’s Juice Wells and Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt had more yards, placing Lovett third in the SEC.

Lovett stepped up this season to take over as Brady Cook’s go-to target after a rookie season in which he developed into a solid starter. One of Lovett’s best games was when he caught 10 catches for 148 yards in Missouri’s victory over No. 25 South Carolina. He also contributed significantly to the Tigers’ upset victory against Arkansas by finishing the season with six receptions for 130 yards.

4. Fentrell Cypress (Virginia, CB)

Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress, the top-ranked player in the portal, was one of the ACC’s finest defensive players this season. Along with Tennessee, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss, Ohio State is one of the teams vying for Cypress. Utah should hop on this kid, too.

#Virginia added another defenive back to its 2019 class tonight – DB Fentrell Cypress out of Rock Hill, SC. https://t.co/Zg9nHbqw85 has more on the impact of this commit! #Wahoos#UVa@Cavs_Corner@RivalsWoodypic.twitter.com/WzhqRCRSaN — Rivals (@Rivals) June 20, 2018

This past autumn, he was chosen for the second team All-ACC. With 14 pass breakups and 1.56 passes defended per game, Cypress topped the ACC and is fourth in the nation. Cypress also recorded 39 tackles and started each of the nine games in which he participated.

Cypress had only occasional appearances in nine games, including six starts, throughout his first three seasons at UVA. However, he had a breakthrough season in 2022, starting all nine of his games thanks to his remarkable personal growth, hard effort, and mentoring from John Rudzinski and Curome Cox. Cypress rated 11th in all of college football in Pro Football Focus’ coverage rating, allowing only 18 catches all season. He would be a terrific addition to Utah football’s defense.