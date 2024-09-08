Good news for both the Utah football program and its starting quarterback Cam Rising. The seventh-year senior left Saturday's matchup against the Baylor Bears with a right-hand injury. Suffered towards the end of this first half in the 23-12 win, Rising stood on the Utes' sideline in street clothes in the second half. However, head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke to reporters after the victory, saying that Rising's injury isn't serious and that it's possible he may be back as soon as next week.

After seeing Rising in street clothes during the third and fourth quarters of Saturday's game, with his right hand bandaged, it would be safe to assume that Utah fans and analysts might be worried about the quarterback. If Utah football has any chance at capturing the Big 12 championship during the program's first year in the conference, having Rising at full strength will be a big boon to his team. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and Rising have had a strong partnership so far. The duo, along with running back Micah Bernard, will be very important to the Utes' title aspirations this year.

Cam Rising, Andy Ludwig and Utah football hope to win Big 12

The Utah football program is stocked with experienced stars, like Rising, Bernard and tight end Brant Kuithe, all hoping to get Utah to the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Winning the Big 12, one of the Power Four conferences, would give Whittingham and Ludwig's program an automatic bid into the CFP. It could be the final shot at collegiate glory for the above offensive trio, as all three of them are currently seniors. They are also projected to be potential 2025 NFL Draft picks.

The schedule can be daunting to look at. Today's win over Baylor was Utah's first ever Big 12 conference win. They travel to Oklahoma State, Colorado and UCF in away conference games. Meanwhile, Arizona, BYU and Iowa State travel to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take on the Utes at home.

However, Utah should have the talent advantage in almost all of those matchups. Colorado might match them in star power, but the Utes are definitely more experienced. Whittingham and Ludwig lead a strong coaching staff that has spent a lot of time together, and they've won multiple Pac-12 championships. They've played in big time matchups, in both the regular and bowl season. Rising missed all of last season due to injury, and wanted to come back for one more shot at a title with the program he's sacrificed so much for. Based on the comments of his head coach, he should be able to do just that. Perhaps as soon as next Saturday against the Utah State Aggies.