Among many changes in college football, one included the Utah Utes moving to the Big 12 along with Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado. The Pac-12 shrunk down to just two teams, and Utah's move puts them as one of the favorites in the Big 12 for the 2024 campaign.

The Utah football program entered 2024 with a lot of expectations, and some even pegged them as a College Football Playoff contender. In Week 1, Utah did exactly what they were supposed to with an easy 49-0 win over Southern Utah on Thursday night.

Now, the Utes begin the Big 12 era with a home game against Baylor in Week 2. Here are some bold predictions for that game.

Cam Rising throws for 300+ yards

Utah quarterback Cam Rising returned for yet another year of college football (which makes it his seventh season). Rising missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl in January of 2023.

In Week 1, Rising looked every bit like a top-end signal-caller. He threw for 254 yards on 10-of-15 with five touchdowns in limited play. Backup quarterback Isaac Wilson replaced Rising with Utah in the lead, so the veteran got some extra rest.

Baylor is obviously a tougher team to face, and the Bears had an easy 45-3 win over Tarleton State in Week 1. Still, Rising should be able to top the 300-yard mark in what could be a good, old-fashioned offensive showcase. Baylor finished 3-9 last season in a disappointing year for Dave Aranda's team, so this will be an interesting case study for both football programs.

Utah defense gets tested but forces turnovers

The defense for Utah will be a big part to keep an eye on. The Bears added Toledo transfer and former MAC Player of the Year Dequan Finn via the transfer portal. In Week 1, Finn threw for 192 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for another score.

The interceptions are a bit of a concern, but Baylor's offense looked rejuvenated with Finn under center. The Bears finished with a total of 442 yards –278 in the air and 164 on the ground. Utah gave up just 150 total yards in Week 1 against Southern Utah, but this Baylor offense has the potential to score a lot of points.

The defense for Utah will get tested and give up points, but they should be able to force at least one turnover against Finn and Baylor.

Utah wins in a close game

As of Wednesday, Utah was favored by 14.5 points to win the game. They are the home team and coming off a terrific showing against Southern Utah. The Utes should be able to defeat Baylor in the first game of their new journey in the Big 12.

However, Baylor looks much improved from a year ago, and this is an early test for Aranda's squad. I expect Baylor to come out firing and expect the Bears to score a decent number of points.

In the end, the experience of Utah, Kyle Whittingham, and Cam Rising ends up being too much as Utah gets the close win.

Final Score Prediction: Utah 37, Baylor 31