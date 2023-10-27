The Utah football program is preparing for arguably the most pivotal game of the season against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. For that reason, College Gameday made an appearance on Utah's campus with Pat McAfee leading the way.

While airing his latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he had former Utah Utes quarterback Alex Smith join the show. During which, McAfee asked Smith a question about Taylor Swift.

It ultimately led to Travis Kelce catching some strays, as the Utah football fans broke out in a “Mr. Pfizer” chant soon after hearing Taylor Swift's name. The fans were so loud that they interrupted McAfee's question for Alex Smith.

At least Smith was laughing. McAfee pausing the interview for a minute also added to the humor. Ultimately, it's probably an A- chant for the Utah football crowd.

If anything, Aaron Rodgers will probably get a kick out of that video. Especially considering Kelce was just minding his business and boom, all of a sudden he's the butt of a Taylor Swift joke.

But that might just be the price you pay dating one of the most famous people on the planet. At the same time, Travis Kelce seems like someone who can take a joke. So, it's all just in good fun.

With that said, it's nice to see the Utah football students and fans let loose the day before the big game against the Ducks. Depending on how that game plays out, the Utes could be humming a very different tune on Saturday evening.

Tune into the Utah-Oregon game at 3:30 pm Eastern on Fox.