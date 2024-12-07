Th regular season in college football has come to a close which means that the transfer portal madness has begun. The offseason in college football has become just as important as drastic as the season with quality players switching from team to team. Utah football will be one of the teams looking to rebuild its roster after an injury-riddled squad failed to meet its lofty expectations in 2024.

The Utes finished the year 5-7 after another season where they lost contributor after contributor on offense. True freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of current Denver Bronco backup quarterback Zach Wilson, was thrust into action after an injury to starter Cam Rising ended his season. Wilson struggled for much of the season as his weapons went by the wayside and was benched multiple times before suffering an injury in Utah's penultimate game against Iowa State.

Now, Wilson is considering a change of scenery. He is considering entering the transfer portal and testing the waters elsewhere, according to college football recruiting analyst Blair Angulo.

“Hearing that Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, a former four-star recruit and Elite 11 Finalist who threw for more than 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns this season as a true freshman, could enter the transfer portal next week,” Angulo reported on X, formerly Twitter. “There would be significant interest.”

Wilson appeared in nine games this season and completed just over 56% of his passes for 1,510 yards. He tossed 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

What is Utah going to do at quarterback in 2025?

If there's one thing that Utah needs to accomplish this offseason, it needs to figure out the quarterback situation and have a more explosive offense coming into next season. If it doesn't do that, it will have a very hard time competing in the Big 12 moving forward.

If Wilson ends up returning, then the Utes could theoretically go with him as the starter. He has strong pedigree as a recruit and could improve with a full offseason as the main guy under his belt. However, there would be a lot of projection going into that assessment given Wilson's struggles taking care of the football and being efficient from the pocket.

If Wilson ends up entering the transfer portal or if Utah feels like moving on, a logical target would be former New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier. Dampier led the Lobos in both passing and rushing this season with 2,768 yards through the air and 1,166 yards on the ground. He scored 31 total touchdowns (12 pass, 19 rush).

Dampier is a logical target for Utah after the Utes hired former New Mexico offensive coordinator Jason Beck to call plays next season. If Dampier wants to follow his current play caller to Salt Lake City, he could remain in the same system and immediately would be one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the Big 12.