It has been another disappointing season from Utah football. After the preseason polls had the Utes as one of the best teams in the Big 12, injuries have ravaged the team over the course of the season.

After yet another heartbreaking loss, this one against Iowa State, Kyle Whittingham and Utah are now 4-7 and out of contention for a possible bowl bid as they enter the final week of the regular season. Because of Utah's record and the lack of success that it has had over the last two seasons, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Whittingham's future as the head coach at Utah.

Even Whittingham himself isn't sure what that looks like, but he's putting the team first according to Sean O'Connell of ESPN 700.

“Kyle Whittingham says he will make his decision about coaching next year based on what is best for the program, not what's best for him,” O'Connell reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Whittingham is in his 20th season as the head coach at Utah and has a 166-86 career record. He led the Utes to a Sugar Bowl victory back in 2008 before reaching back-to-back Rose Bowl games in 2021 and 2022.

Starting quarterback Cam Rising has missed most of this season with injuries to his hand and leg after sitting out all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL. This season, Utah has started true freshman Isaac Wilson (injured last week) and Brandon Rose (suffered season-ending foot injury in his first start) before turning to Luke Bottari in the second half of Saturday's loss.

Utah seeking win to end long losing streak at end of season

Utah has lost seven games in a row after a 4-0 start and has nearly fallen all the way to the bottom of the Big 12 in its first season in the conference. Only Oklahoma State sits below them in the standings, as the Utes have managed just one win in conference play.

There have been multiple close, crushing losses for Utah in that stretch, including Saturday's loss to Iowa State and an especially painful defeat in the Holy War against BYU. All of this losing has left Kyle Whittingham without a sense of what the future holds for him going forward in Salt Lake City.

On top of the injuries at quarterback, the rest of the offense has been taken apart by injuries as well. Money Parks, one of the team's top two wide receivers, suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks back. Star tight end Brant Kuithe also went down in the loss to BYU and won't be back this season.

Regardless, Utah has a chance to end its season — and maybe Whittingham's Utah career — on a high note on Friday when it takes on UCF. The Knights have also been struggling and haven't lived up to their preseason expectations under Gus Malzahn, so it should be a battle of two very desperate teams.