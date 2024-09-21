The Utah football program faces their first major test of the 2024 season this weekend, as they head into Stillwater to take on the 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon. But as the Utes prepare for their first game against a ranked Big 12 opponent, the status of their 7th-year senior quarterback Cam Rising is still a bit of a mystery.

After missing the entire 2023 season following an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl the season prior, Cam Rising opted to return to Utah for one final season, with the expectation that the health woes that had plagued him in season's prior would be a thing of the past. However, a collision with a water cooler on the sideline against Baylor knocked Rising out of action for the last game and a half with a hand injury that is still not close to 100 percent.

On Saturday morning, ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel provided an update on Rising ahead of a 4 PM ET kickoff versus Oklahoma State.

“Utah quarterback Cam Rising is a game-time decision with an injury to his throwing hand, sources told ESPN, with the expectation that he'll attempt to start,” Thamel wrote. “Rising has been limited in practice this week with the injury, and he's not expected to be 100 percent if he does play. He'll be monitored closely to see how his injured fingers impact how he throws. The fingers play a huge role in both spin and velocity, which will impact his effectiveness in the pass game.”

Having a seasoned leader under center like Cam Rising would be a huge boost for the Utes as they enter hostile territory at Boone Pickens Stadium. Rising, who is 25 years old, has 27 starts under his belt during his time in Salt Lake City, and has accumulated a 20-7 record in those games. A 53-to-14 touchdown to interception ratio is about as good as you could ask for.

If Rising can't go, it'll be Isaac Wilson — younger brother of former BYU quarterback and 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Zach Wilson — who gets the start for the Utes. Wilson got his first career start last week against Utah State, throwing for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 38-21 win. Wilson was a 4-star recruit and the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023, and committed to the Utes despite offers from Arizona, Miami, Oregon, and BYU.