Ahead of their game against Arizona football, it’s time to release our Utah Utes football Week 12 predictions.

Utah football's Week 12 has the Utes meeting the Arizona Wildcats in yet another top-25 matchup between Pac-12 opponents. Utah, the winner of the last two Pac-12 Championships, will only be able to play the role of spoiler this year, while their opponent is the one with conference championship hopes.

Utah has lost two out of their last three games, with their latest against No. 5 Washington last week. However, with three losses, the Utes are still No. 22 in the country, staying ranked all season. What the Utes football team has to worry about, though this week, is suffering yet another loss to a No. 17 Arizona team that is better than most expected.

This year's Wildcats football team beat three ranked opponents in a row before hitting a last-second field goal last week against Deion Sanders' Colorado bunch on the road. That now puts Jedd Fisch's Arizona football team in line for a possible Pac-12 Championship spot, although a lot would still have to go right for them for that to happen.

But we all know how tough Kyle Whittingham's Utah football teams have been, especially defensively. The Utes have won the last five meetings. Will this be the sixth? Let's get into some Utah football Week 12 predictions.

Bryson Barnes throws for just over 210 yards, rushes for one touchdown, and throws for one touchdown

Utah football quarterback Bryson Barnes, who's had to step in for Cam Rising this season, is going to need one of his best games of the season against Arizona this week, who is no pushover on defense. The Wildcats are keeping their opponents under 21 points per game, which doesn't bode well for a team that has often struggled offensively this year.

The biggest thing with Barnes, perhaps, will be staying mistake-free. He's thrown five interceptions over his last four games, throwing multiple in two of those games, including a game-ending one against Washington last week. But Barnes can be dangerous with his legs, which is where he'll get one of his scores for the evening.

Utah football defense holds Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita to 220 yards, one touchdown, and an interception

One reason for Arizona football's success has been production from freshman quarterback Noah Fifita. His 73.7 percent completion percentage makes him one of the more accurate Pac-12 passers. But he'll be facing one of the better defenses in the country on Saturday, which can find themselves pressuring him early and often. If the Utes can contain Fifita, then it could be a promising day for Utah.

Utah football holds Arizona football to under 100 yards rushing

What Utah can do well is limit an opponent's yardage, keeping them off the field. The Utah defense is both good against the run and the pass, although they're better against the pass. However, Arizona's run game has been a bit of a mixed bag this season. Last week was a good week for them against a weak Colorado defense, who gave up 207 rushing yards. But the week before that, they were held to 129 yards against a much stouter UCLA defense, and before that, only 88 against Oregon State.

Watch the run game in this one, where it will be pivotal to the outcome. Utah has the means to hold the Wildcats to under 100 yards on the ground.

Utah football loses to Arizona football

This game could be a very stout defensive battle with little scoring and perhaps a few turnovers from both teams, as both quarterbacks look to make plays. If the Utes were at home, I'd feel a little different and in favor of them getting the victory. But Arizona is special this season, where beating Utah in this game will give them their eighth victory, their best season since 2014 when they won 10 games. It will also give them yet another win over a ranked opponent.