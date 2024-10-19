The Utah Hockey Club got off to a phenomenal start to the 2024-25 National Hockey League campaign — but things have started to go off the rails for the new franchise. After winning each of their first three games, Utah has suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks, respectively.

Utah is still 3-1-1, and it's undoubtedly been a successful start to the campaign. But two crushing injury updates out of Salt Lake City could significantly affect this roster's chances of competing for a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both Sean Durzi and John Marino are injured, and the two have each been given a long-term diagnosis.

Injuries to Sean Durzi, John Marino crushing for Utah

Durzi was injured last weekend in a 3-0 loss to the Devils following an awkward hit from Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. General manager Bill Armstrong said he would be out for the foreseeable future, and the team announced that the 25-year-old would undergo surgery; he's expected to miss 4-to-5 months. With plans for Durzi to play on the top pairing with Mikhail Sergachev, it's an extremely disappointing loss for Utah.

At the same time, Marino, who hasn't played a game yet this season, is “months” away from returning to the lineup, head coach Andre Tourigny said on Friday. The 27-year-old sustained an upper-body ailment in training camp, and joins Durzi on the shelf.

“He will be back this year,” Tourigny said regarding Marino, per NHL.com. “When? Not soon enough. But he will be back.”

It looks like Utah will have to adjust to life without two of their most important blue liners for most of the 2024-25 campaign — at least. There's no guarantee either will be ready to return at all in the regular-season, which is even worse for the franchise.

Durzi was fantastic for the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24, tallying a career-high 32 assists and 41 points in 76 games. He signed a four-year contract extension with Utah at a $6 million AAV, and will be part of the team's plans through the 2027-28 campaign and potentially beyond.

Marino is yet to make his Utah debut after spending last season with the Devils. He chipped in 25 points in 75 games before being traded to Utah in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 second in late June.

Both players will be sorely missed on the blue line, and that will make life even more difficult for Connor Ingram. He's been up-and-down to start the season, and will need to be better if Utah hopes to keep pace in the Western Conference.

Can Connor Ingram keep it together between the pipes?

Ingram has played four times in five games for Utah, solidifying himself as Tourigny's starter in the early going. And he was excellent in the home-opening win, turning aside 24 of 26 shots in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He won each of Utah's next two games as well — against the New York Islanders and Rangers — but allowed nine goals on 61 shots in that span. He suffered his first loss of the campaign on Wednesday night against the Ducks, surrendering five again.

So, although Ingram has three wins in four starts, he's only allowed less than four goals once. Karel Vejmelka was decent in his only appearance of 2024-25 so far, turning aside 30 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Devils on October 14. But it looks like Tourigny will go right back to Ingram on Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, with the 27-year-old already being confirmed.

It seems that, despite his questionable play so far, Ingram will have a decently long leash in Utah's net. He was lights out at times during 2023-24, and he will need to find that form again, especially without the likes of Durzi and Marino long-term. He's shown he can do it, but allowing 4-5 goals per game is not going to be enough to get this club back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Utah could struggle to keep pace in division without Durzi, Marino

Even if Ingram and Vejmelka play well, Utah's blue line is decimated. Sergachev will be playing with Michael Kesselring, while Juuso Valimaki and Ian Cole will man the second pair, along with Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok on the third unit. It's not exactly what Armstrong imagined when he made the blockbuster trade to bring Sergachev to Salt Lake City.

On the offensive side, at least, Utah is looking excellent. The top line of captain Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton has been electric, with each above a point-per-game in the early going. Keller is leading the team with seven points in five games, while Schmaltz and Hatyon have six apiece. Dylan Guenther has also been fantastic early on, with five goals in five games and an assist to boot.

The supporting cast has also been noticeable in the early going, with Logan Cooley recording five points, and Lawson Crouse and Jack McBain chipping in three each. It looks like this team's skilled young core is taking the next step in 2024-25, which is music to the ears of fans in Salt Lake City.

Still, the absences of Durzi and Marino are going to loom large. With around $7 million in cap space, Armstrong and the front office could look to add another defenseman in the interim. There are a couple of unsigned veterans who could certainly assist this blue line, including Kevin Shattenkirk and Justin Schultz. Both still have some gas left in the tank, and wouldn't look out of place on Utah's back end as currently constructed.

It'll be interesting to see how Utah fares without Durzi and Marino over the next couple of weeks and months, and whether Ingram and the blue line can hold up. Utah was hoping not to have a fatal flaw in 2024-25 as the march toward a playoff berth continues, but bad injury luck could just be the difference this season.