It is a Mountain West battle as Utah State faces Air Force. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State-Air Force prediction and pick.

Utah State comes into the game at 17-2, and 7-1 in conference play. They opened up the year 10-0 but went without a win over a ranked team in the process. They would then fall to UC San Diego by two. Still, they would win the next six games, including a one-point win over a 20th-ranked San Diego State. They would then fall to UNLV before facing Nevada last time out. Utah State dominated the game. They opened up a 47-38 lead to end the first half and would go on to defeat Nevada 90-69.

Meanwhile, Air Force is just 3-16 on the year. They got their first win of the year, beating Jacksonville State in the second game of the year. They would then lose three more before beating Mercyhurst. Still, since a win over Stony Brook, they have lost nine straight. Last time out was a tight game facing San Diego State. San Diego State would have a four-point at the end of the first half. Still, Air Force would tie the game late in the second half to force overtime. Still, San Diego State would come away with a 77-76 win in overtime.

Here are the Utah State-Air Force College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Air Force Odds

Utah State: -15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -1700

Air Force: +15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +890

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State is ranked 42nd in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 29th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 82nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Utah State has been great on offense this year. They are 39th in the nation in points per game while sitting 25th in effective field goal percentage. They are also sixth in the nation in assists per game, while sitting 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Ian Martinez leads the way for Utah State. Martinez comes into the game with 17.1 points per game, while adding 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Mason Falslev leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 15.6 points per game, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Finally, Dexter Akanno has 8.6 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

In the frontcourt, Karson Templin leads the way. He is scoring 9.3 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Aubin Gateretse. Gateretse comes in with 7.3 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per game this year.

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force is ranked 282nd in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 281st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 264th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Air Force has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 113th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 84th in opponent three-point attempts made per game. Further, they are 63rd in opponent assists per game.

Ethan Taylor leads the way for Air Force. He leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals this year. He comes into the game with 15.2 points per game, with 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kyle Marshall. Marshall comes into the game with 7.6 points per game, while also having 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Wesley Celichowski leads the way. Ceichowski comes into the game with ten points per game, with 2.1 rebounds, and one assist. He is joined in the frontcourt by Luke Kearney. Kearney has 8.5 points per game, with 2.7 rebounds per game this year.

Final Utah State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

While Utah State has been better on offense, their defense will be a deciding factor in this one. They are 78th in the nation in opponent points per game, and 214th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Air Force is 340th in the nation in points per game. Meanwhile, Utah State will also dominate the rebounding game. They are 71st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Utah State is 221st in defensive rebounding percentage. Finally, Air Force is 286th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Utah State is 38th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game this year. Take Utah State to win big in this one.

