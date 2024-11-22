ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah State Aggies (4-0) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) in Kansas City, Missouri Friday night. Below we will continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State-Iowa prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Utah State-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Iowa Odds

Utah State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Iowa: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 167.5 (-115)

Under: 167.5 (-105)

How to Watch Utah State vs. Iowa

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State is off to a fantastic start this season. They have no lost a game, and they have won all their games with ease. Now, one of those games was against a non-division one team, but they won that game by 64. In fact, Utah State has won all of their games by more than 10 points. They beat the other three teams by 55, 29, and 12. With the way they are playing, Utah State has a great chance to win this game.

Utah State has been the best offensive team in the nation. They lead the country in points per game with 104.0. They also are sixth in the nation in field goal percentage, and 14th in the nation in three-point percentage. The Aggies also do a great job taking care of the ball. If Utah State continues to score at a high rate, they are going to add a great win to their resume.

Utah State has five players on their team that average at least 11.5 points per game. Ian Martinez is the leading scorer with 22.8 points per game. Martinez is shooting 53.5 percent from the field, and a very impressive 56.0 percent from beyond the arc. Martinez, along with the rest of the team, have a great chance to continue their undefeated start.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is also off to an undefeated start. All of their wins have come against division one teams, as well. The Hawkeyes have beaten East Texas A&M, Southern U, South Dakota, Washington State, and Rider. South Dakota and Washington State are both really solid wins for the Hawkeyes. Iowa has played great basketball to begin this season, and this game will be no different.

Iowa has also been a good offensive team. They are scoring 86.6 points per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the field, and 38.8 percent from three. Along with that, Iowa leads the Big Ten in assists per game. They move the ball around the court, and find the open players often. Iowa has scored under 83 points just one time this season because of that. They can match Utah State on offense, and they need to do just that Thursday night.

Payton Sandfort and Owen Freeman are the two star players for the Hawkeyes. They are combining to average 35.3 points per game, 15.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. These two players are the heart of Iowa's offense, and the Hawkeyes will need them to be at their best on Friday.

Final Utah State-Iowa Prediction & Pick

This is going to be the best game of the Friday slate. These two teams can score the basketball, and beat anybody. They are very even, though. That is why the spread is so low. With that said, I do think Iowa will win this game. They will be able to keep Utah State well under their season average, and I like them to cover the spread.

Final Utah State-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -1.5 (-110)