It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State-Nevada.

The final day of 2024 features a full slate of Mountain West basketball. It starts early in the afternoon with UNLV and Air Force playing a 2 p.m. local time game in Colorado Springs. It moves to San Jose for a 2 p.m. local time game in Silicon Valley against Colorado State. Then the scene shifts to Fresno for the Fresno State-New Mexico game. Then come the two best matchups in night games. One is Boise State at Wyoming, followed by this finale in Reno between homestanding Nevada and ascendant Utah State. It's a fascinating game for many reasons.

Nevada is in big, big trouble, so the Wolf Pack need to win this game against Utah State to rescue their season. That is not an overstatement. Nevada is 0-2 in the Mountain West after losing to Colorado State and Wyoming. The Wolf Pack aren't getting enough from their offense, which is stuck in third gear and isn't managing to score at least 70 points against rugged opposition in the conference. Nevada has an 8-5 record through 13 games and does not have enough quality wins to offset the five losses. A win over Virginia Commonwealth is not going to be enough on Selection Sunday. Nevada has to pile up the wins in Mountain West play, and a victory over 12-1 Utah State will begin to move the needle in the right direction for the Wolf Pack. If Nevada falls to 0-3 in the conference and 8-6 overall, the margins will become very small for coach Steve Alford's team. This is as close to a must-win situation as a team can face on the final day of December. There are more than two full months of basketball left in the season, but Nevada simply can't miss opportunities to win big games. Keep in mind this is a home game. Nevada can't expect to clean up on the road against good teams in a conference as contentious and deep as the Mountain West.

Utah State, unlike Nevada, has put all the pieces together this season. New coach Jerrod Calhoun replaced Danny Sprinkle and has instantly connected with his players, getting the most out of his roster. Utah State has lost just one game. The Aggies just completed one of the most incredible and shocking comebacks in any college basketball game this season. They were down 18 and getting smacked by San Diego State, the Mountain West's top program over the past few years. The game was on the road in San Diego. The Aztecs were rolling. SDSU was a modest 4.5-point favorite in that game, but the Aztecs were playing like a juggernaut. The outcome seemed done and dusted.

Utah State refused to quit. The Aggies came all the way back and hit a late 3-pointer to swipe the game from the Aztecs, stunning the Viejas Arena crowd and rising to the top of the Mountain West standings. Utah State and San Diego State are the two Mountain West teams in great position to make the NCAA Tournament. USU can cement its March Madness position with another quality road win in the conference. Can the Aggies keep it going, or will Nevada save its season? This should be a lot of fun.

How to Watch Utah State vs Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State is clearly the better team and will be flying with confidence and belief after the amazing comeback win against San Diego State, the team which has accomplished more than any other Mountain West program the past few years.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada's season is on the line. The Wolf Pack are at home. They will play with desperation and total focus in a game they must win.

Final Utah State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Nevada is too good and too motivated to lose a third straight Mountain West game. Go with Nevada.

Final Utah State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -2.5