ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Wyoming.

If you love Mountain West college basketball, New Year's Eve is a big party for you. There are several conference games filling the afternoon and evening, and this is one of the better matchups on the docket.

Boise State has high-end wins over Clemson and Saint Mary's on its resume, wins that will travel all the way to Selection Sunday and give the Broncos a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament as long as they do their job in the Mountain West. Boise State has not been a dominant team so far this season, but it has been a good-enough team, as shown this past Saturday in a two-point win at San Jose State. The Broncos didn't play their best, but they showed composure down the stretch and made the important plays in the final two minutes to fend off a spirited effort from the Spartans on the road. Frankly, if any Mountain West team wins a road game at a stop other than Air Force or Fresno State, that's a good win. AFA and Fresno might be the weak links in the Mountain West, such that every good MW team ought to be able to win in those two places no matter what. Every other road stop in the conference figures to be difficult, so one should not become skeptical of Boise State just because it didn't cover the spread at SJSU.

Speaking of tough road stops in the Mountain West this season, Wyoming just did upset Nevada at home, winning outright as an underdog. We previewed that game, and Wyoming was a 6.5-point underdog for that contest, just as it is in this game against Boise State, as you will see in the posted odds below.

Wyoming played Nevada on even terms the whole way. It was a nip-and-tuck battle with neither team gaining any real separation. Wyoming had the final say and was able to win by containing Nevada's slumping offense. Boise State has to know, as it travels to Laramie, that it will be in for a dogfight in this contest against the Cowboys. Wyoming's first-year head coach, Sundance Wicks — in addition to having one of the coolest names of any coach ever — is showing signs of improving the Pokes and molding them into a team which could make the Mountain West race especially interesting this season.

Boise State-Wyoming is a great way to conclude 2024 for sports fans, though we obviously have to wonder why this game wasn't moved to a daytime start, given that Boise State football is playing its quarterfinal game in the College Football Playoff. Someone should have adjusted the start time, but apparently that was too much to ask.

Here are the Boise State-Wyoming College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Wyoming Odds

Boise State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Wyoming: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs Wyoming

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State's clutch two-point win at San Jose State will give this team confidence heading into another road game. BSU will come out prepared and will gain a substantial advantage. Good teams need a little taste of adversity to help them improve. Boise State got that taste of adversity on Saturday in San Jose and will be several points better here.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming not only covered 6.5 points as an underdog at home against Nevada; it won outright. Why not run it back with the Pokes?

Final Boise State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

We firmly think Wyoming is the better play here, at home, with Boise State basketball possibly thinking about the football team and having to fly from San Jose as part of a multi-time zone road trip. Take Wyoming.

Final Boise State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +6.5